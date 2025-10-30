Capri Global profit up 143% to Rs 236 crore in Q2

New Delhi: Non-banking finance company (NBFC) Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL) on Thursday reported more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 236 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal year, driven by expanding margins, and consistent growth across all key business segments.

The NBFC firm had earned a profit of Rs 97 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income in the quarter increased to Rs 683 crore from Rs 408 crore in the year-ago period, Capri Global Capital Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the net interest rose 57 per cent to Rs 480 crore as against Rs 305 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net interest margin remained flat at 9.6 per cent during the quarter under review.

The asset quality remained healthy with gross NPA at 1.3 per cent as compared to 1.6 per cent at the end of September 2024 while net NPA, too, eased to 0.7 per cent as against 1 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

Total assets under management stood at Rs 27,040 crore, up 40 per cent from the year-ago period, it added.