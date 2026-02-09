Captain Polyplast posts 41 pc rise in Q3 profit to Rs 9.47 cr

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Solar pumps manufacturer Captain Polyplaston on Monday said its net profit rose by 41 per cent to Rs 9.47 crore in the third quarter of 2025-26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.73 crore in the year-ago period, a statement said.

Total income of the company jumped 40 per cent to Rs 127.22 crore in the third quarter from Rs 90.90 crore in the year-ago period.

"We focused on expanding presence in the solar pumps segment where we received two orders totalling 1,300 pumps worth Rs 35.86 crore," the company's Whole Time Director Ritesh Khichadia said.

“Our total income was driven by healthy volume growth in both micro irrigation and solar EPC segments,” he added. PTI ABI ABI MR