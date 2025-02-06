Captain Polyplast Q3 profit grows to Rs 7 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Solar solutions provider Captain Polyplast on Thursday a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.72 crore in the December quarter.

It had posted Rs 4.96 crore net profit in October-December of 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a statement.

The company's total income rose to Rs 90.89 crore from Rs 83.46 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses stood at Rs 82.01 crore as against Rs 77.22 crore a year earlier.

Captain Polyplast is into manufacturing of solar water pumps, solar heaters besides irrigation solutions.