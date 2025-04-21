CARACAL, ICOMM inaugurate small arms manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Small arms manufacturer from the UAE and an entity within EDGE Group, CARACAL, in collaboration with ICOMM Tele Ltd, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, on Monday inaugurated a small arms manufacturing facility at ICOMM's Integrated engineering facility in Hyderabad.

The facility will serve as a local manufacturing hub for a comprehensive portfolio of advanced weapons under a historic technology transfer (ToT) agreement with CARACAL, marking a landmark milestone in the UAE-India defence collaboration, a statement said.

The facility will produce CAR 816 close-quarters battle rifle, chambered in 5.56x45mm; CAR 817 assault rifle, chambered in 7.62x51mm; CSR 338 bolt-action sniper rifle, chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum; CSR 308 bolt-action sniper rifle, chambered in .308 Winchester; CSR 50 bolt-action anti-materiel sniper rifle, chambered in 12.7x99mm; CMP9 submachine gun, chambered in 9x19mm and CARACAL EF and CARACAL F GEN II combat pistols, chambered in 9x19mm, as per the statement.

These next-generation weapons will serve the critical needs of Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Forces, State Police Forces, and SPG, and also cater to global export requirements of CARACAL, it stated.

"This facility stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to India's defence forces and our belief in the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," ICOMM Tele Managing Director Sumanth Paturu said in the statement.

CARACAL CEO Hamad Alameri said, "As the first small arms technology transfer from the UAE to India, the factory further highlights our commitment to Prime Minister Modi's Make in India initiative." PTI KKS TRB