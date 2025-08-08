Carborundum Universal clocks Q1 net profit at Rs 60.39 cr

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) Carborundum Universal Ltd on Friday recorded a dip in its consolidated net profits at Rs 60.39 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter due to a decline in its sales in the abrasives business, the company said.

The city-based manufacturer of industrial ceramics and abrasives had reported a net profit of Rs 114.84 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025 the net profits stood at Rs 298.71 crore, Carborundum Universal Ltd part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group said in a statement here on Friday.

The consolidated total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,237.75 crore, from Rs 1,204.56 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

The total income for the financial year ending March 31, 2025 stood at Rs 4,935.22 crore.

Sales from the electro-minerals division during the April-June 2025 quarter were at Rs 405 crore, witnessing a growth of 6.3 per cent.

The abrasives division reported a decline of 8 per cent on the sales in April-June 2025 quarter to Rs 508 crore, the company said.

The ceramics division during the quarter under review recorded sales of Rs 300 crore, up by 11.1 per cent over the corresponding quarter of last financial year, it added. PTI VIJ ADB