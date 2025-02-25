CarDekho Group forays into UAE market

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Autotech and financial solution provider CarDekho Group on Tuesday announced its foray into the UAE market.

The company has tied up with Raya Holdings to redefine the car-buying journey for UAE consumers.

"What started in a Tier-2 city with the aim to empower customers across India, has now transcended borders," CarDekho Group CEO and Co-Founder Amit Jain stated.

The move also aligns with the company's commitment to contribute to the UAE's 'Vision 2030', which focuses on sustainable transport and digital transformation, he said.

"Supported by our teams, partners, and customers, we aspire to set new benchmarks and establish CarDekho as a prominent name in mobility and auto-financial space on a global scale," Jain noted.

The UAE expansion builds upon CarDekho's expansion in Southeast Asia, where it operates under the OTO brand in Indonesia, and Carmudi and Zigwheels in the Philippines. PTI MSS TRB