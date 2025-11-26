Career loyalty dips as professionals prioritise adaptability: Report

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) The definition of loyalty has evolved with the workforce, and today's professionals seek purpose, flexibility, and consistent growth over long-term stability, says a report.

According to a report by staffing and HR solutions provider Genius HRTech (formerly known as Genius Consultants), a significant percentage of professionals said loyalty is outdated and adaptability matters more when asked to define 'career loyalty'.

The Genius HRTech report is based on a survey among 1,607 professionals across sectors in October.

"Today's professionals seek purpose, flexibility, and consistent growth rather than longevity alone. For employers, this means reimagining retention strategies; focusing less on tenure and more on trust, recognition, and career progression," Genius HRTech chairman and managing director R P Yadav added.

Regarding switching jobs for a slightly higher pay but a similar role, the report found that a large majority (67 per cent) of respondents said they would evaluate the move based on learning and workplace culture.

Around 24 per cent admitted they would switch immediately for better pay, while only 9 per cent said they would stay loyal, insisting money alone wouldn't make them move, the report added.

When asked how they define 'career loyalty' today, 50 per cent of respondents said loyalty is outdated, and adaptability matters more.

In comparison, 30 per cent described it as staying committed to one's profession or craft rather than to an employer, while 20 per cent viewed it as staying long-term with one organisation, the report said.

Further, the report revealed that 55 per cent of the people interviewed said they see themselves in the current workplace for 3-5 years; however, this largely depends on growth opportunities, while 20 per cent said they would stay for less than 2 years, citing value changes and new experiences as reasons.

However, only 25 per cent of respondents expressed a preference for long-term stability and belonging (5 years or more), the report found.

Regarding a preference for an internal transfer or a new role over a promotion, 46 per cent said they would accept it, as lateral moves help with growth. In comparison, 18 per cent rejected the idea, saying they prefer clear upward movement.

When asked if employers invest enough in retaining them, only 25 per cent answered in the affirmative, while over 40 per cent said appreciation is visible but inconsistent.

Around 35 per cent of professionals disagreed, saying that retention efforts are mostly reactive, according to the report. PTI SM DRR