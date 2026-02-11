Care.fi raises USD 8 mn in funding round

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Healthcare-focused fintech Care.fi on Wednesday said it has raised USD 8 million (about Rs 72.5 crore) in a series A funding round and intends to deploy the capital infusion to expand its operations and invest in product development.

The funding round comprised USD 5 million in equity, led by July Ventures and with participation from Peak XV Partners, Accion Venture Lab, and Sadev Ventures, and USD 3 million in debt financing from Trifecta and Vivriti.

"The newly raised capital will be used to expand operations into additional Indian cities, accelerate international expansion across the United States and the Middle East, and further invest in product development for its AI-powered healthcare operating system,” the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2021, Care.fi offers claim and supply financing across government and insurance-backed schemes, including ESI and Ayushman Bharat. India. The platform enables upfront claim disbursement in as little as 10 minutes, helping hospitals and clinics overcome delays in revenue realisation.

The company's AI-driven platform assists hospitals in managing documentation, coding, claims processing, and collections at scale. Its NBFC arm offers working capital solutions to enable predictable cash flows. PTI ANK ANK DR DR