Cargill inaugurates new corn milling plant in MP to meet growing demand

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Global food major Cargill on Monday said it has inaugurated a new corn milling plant in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh to meet the growing demand in the domestic market.

The facility has been set up in an arrangement with Saatvik Agro Processors. The facility will produce starch derivatives with an initial output capacity of 500 tonnes per day, which can be expanded to 1,000 tonnes per day, the global food major said in a statement.

This facility combines Cargill's global product capabilities, customer network and market access opportunities with local manufacturing capabilities and operational know-how of the Indian partner to bring a consistent supply of safe, high-quality solutions to its food manufacturing customers in India.

The plant will operate on an exclusive arrangement for Cargill, adhering to the company's stringent global food safety and quality standards.

While the facility will cater primarily to domestic demand, in future Cargill will also evaluate export opportunities to expand its market reach through this plant.

The plant was inaugurated by John Fering, Group President, Food APAC, Cargill and Simon George, President Cargill India and Managing Director Food South Asia.

"This Gwalior plant allows us to strengthen our manufacturing network in India to serve customers from North and West India more competitively while enhancing supply chain efficiencies that benefit the entire food ecosystem," George added. PTI SM MR MR