Cargill Ocean Transportation opens new facility in Pune

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Cargill Ocean Transportation on Thursday announced the expansion of its footprint in India by opening a new facility in Pune.

The move will help the company to strengthen its presence in India, getting closer to its customers and being more in touch with the country's maritime sector, according to a statement.

"Being a satellite city of Mumbai and one of the largest shipping hubs globally, Pune together with Bengaluru and Varna in Bulgaria will form the core of Ocean Transportation Operations and allow the business to access a large diverse talent pool and key customers of the company," it said in a statement.

The new facility, which will join other businesses of the company located in Pune, will initially house a team of 25 Ocean Transportation experts responsible for the execution of Cargill's global trade of physical vessel voyages and time charters, with plans for further expansion in the years to come, it said. PTI SID SHW