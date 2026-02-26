Cargill opens Rs 300 crore dairy feed plant in Punjab

Fatehgarh Sahib, Feb 26 (PTI) Cargill Animal Nutrition & Health on Thursday said it has opened a dairy feed plant in Wazirabad, set up with an outlay of Rs 300 crore.

The new plant will provide dairy farmers access to world-class feed solutions and deliver science-based dairy nutrition at scale, the company said in a statement.

Spread over 15 acres, with an annual production capacity of 400,000 metric tons, the new facility will be Cargill's largest dairy feed plant in South Asia and second plant in the state of Punjab (after Bathinda). It will add over 1,000 (direct and indirect) jobs, creating livelihood opportunities for the local community and helping the company meet rising demand from core dairy markets of Punjab.

Products manufactured here will be marketed under the globally renowned brands Provimi and Purina and cater to multiple customer segments including dairy farmers, producers and feed mills, it said.

By enabling consistent availability of safe and quality feed, this plant will support dairy producers improve milk yields, animal health, farmer incomes, and strengthen the entire dairy value chain, it said.

Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora inaugurated the plant.

"Punjab continues to be a leader in India's agricultural and dairy landscape, supported by its progressive farmers and strong infrastructure. Investments from global companies like Cargill will further strengthen the state's industrial ecosystem and create employment opportunities for local communities, supporting rural livelihoods.

This clearly reflects growing industry confidence in Punjab as a preferred destination for agri and food sector investments and aligns with our vision of transforming the state into a progressive, prosperous and self-reliant entity," said Arora.

"By expanding our manufacturing presence closer to the key dairy regions of Punjab, farmers in the state will have consistent access to high quality and low toxin feed complying with BIS guidelines.

"This will enhance supply reliability and farm profitability for dairy farmers, besides contributing to local employment, thereby strengthening the state ecosystem," said Ravinder Balain, President, Cargill India & Senior Managing Director Cargill Animal Nutrition & Health, India.