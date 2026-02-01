Cargo clearance approvals to be seamlessly processed through single window by year-end: FM

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said approval required for cargo clearances will be seamlessly processed through a single window by year-end.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, the finance minister also said validity for advance period, binding on Customs will be extended from three years to five years.

The government will also exempt duty on fish catch by Indian fishing vessels in exclusive economic zones or high seas, she added.

Sitharaman also announced revision of provisions related to baggage clearance during international travel, a move aimed to address genuine concerns of passengers. PTI TEAM RKL ANU ANU