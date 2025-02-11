Cargo drone with 200kg payload capability launched at Aero India 2025

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) A Bengaluru-based startup, Scandron, unveiled CargoMax 20KHC, India's "most powerful" cargo drone so far with a 200kg payload capacity, on Tuesday at Aero India 2025 here.

Arjun Naik, CEO and Founder of Scandron, told PTI that initially the drone will be pitched to Indian armed forces as it offers a robust and reliable aerial logistics platform.

"CargoMax 20KHC is a fully autonomous aerial logistics platform that offers pilotless operations, an operational range of 15km and an operational ceiling of 6000 m AMSL, making it perfect for high altitude operations, desert operations or naval operations," added Naik.

Although he said the cost would be too steep now to make it commercial, Naik added that when the idea of 'drone last mile delivery' catches on, it will become more competitive.

At the ongoing AeroIndia 2025, Scandron also showcased SkyKrane 40 Aerial Crane and their ScanD suite of Surveillance Drone platforms. PTI JR SA