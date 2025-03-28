Cargo handling at Iran's Chabahar Port grows 82 pc in 5 years: Ports Minister Sonowal

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Chabahar Port in Iran has registered a more than 82 per cent growth in cargo handling in the last five years to 22,32,002 tonnes during 2024-25, the government said on Friday.

Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar, Iran, and Sittwe Port in Myanmar are the two Indian overseas ports that are functional, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said in a reply to Lok Sabha.

As per the data shared by the minister in the lower house, the total volume of goods that moved through the Chabahar Port in Iran stands at 22,32,002 tonnes in 2024-25.

The number was at 12,24,345 tonnes in 2020-21. It rose to 22,28,820 in FY22, followed by 22,20,038 tonnes in FY23 and 28,40,369 in FY24, the data showed.

On Sittwe Port, Sonowal said, the port in Myanmar handled 46,317.96 tonnes of volume from June 2024 to February 2025.

On May 13, 2024, the long-term contract for the development of Shahid Beheshti Port Terminal, Chabahar, which has been pending for quite a few years, was signed between India Port Global Limited (IPGL) and Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran.

The development of the Chabahar Port Project is an India-Iran flagship project.

The Chabahar port serves as a gateway for trade with Afghanistan and broader Central Asian countries.