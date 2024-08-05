Cargo traffic at major ports grows 5.92 pc to 70.08 MT in Jul: IPA

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Cargo traffic at 12 major ports in the country grew 5.92 per cent to 70.08 million tonnes (MT) in July from 66.17 MT handled in the year-ago period, according to the data released by major ports' apex body Indian Ports Association.

The data also showed that 10 of these major ports logged positive growth in cargo traffic handling, while the remaining two saw a negative growth, as per the IPA.

The 12 major ports are Deendayal (Kandla), Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore (Kamarajar), Tuticorin (VO Chidambaranar), Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

In July, IPA said Cochin Port registered the maximum cargo growth at 24.77 per cent, followed by Visakhapatnam Port (10.80 per cent) and JN Port (9.07 per cent).

Chennai Port handled 8.89 per cent more traffic compared to July 2023, while cargo traffic at Deendayal Port and V O Chidambaranar Port grew 7.13 per cent and 6.74 per cent, respectively.

Similarly, Paradip Port logged 3.60 per cent growth in cargo handling, SMP, Kolkata Port 2.26 per cent and Kamarajar Port 0.69 per cent in July this year, IPA said.

The growth in cargo traffic at New Mangalore Port was recorded at 0.18 per cent during the month under review, it added.

The negative growth was witnessed at Mumbai Port with 1.23 per cent and Mormugao Port with 1 per cent, as per the IPA. PTI IAS BAL BAL