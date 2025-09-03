Carlsberg Group launches its first-ever IT GCC in Gurugram

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Carlsberg Group, one of the leading global brewery groups, on Wednesday launched its first-ever IT Global Capability Centre in Gurugram as part of its plans to accelerate digital transformation while deepening its presence in one of its most strategic growth markets, India.

The centre is a key milestone in Carlsberg's global digital transformation journey, underscoring India, Gurugram in particular, as a critical hub for technology, innovation, and future growth, the company said in a statement.

The new GCC in Gurugram will deliver managed IT services, infrastructure operations, and application support for the company's operations worldwide.

The centre will provide a scalable foundation for Carlsberg's digital growth.

Carlsberg has partnered with global IT services and consultancy provider GSPANN to establish the GCC. Under a build-operate model, Carlsberg retains strategic ownership of the GCC's roadmap, while GSPANN will manage operations, talent ramp-up, and service delivery, it added.

"With India's exceptional technology talent and GSPANN's support, this centre will help us strengthen our IT backbone, accelerate digital transformation, and embed new capabilities into our global operations," Carlsberg Group CIO Esther Wu said.

Beyond technology, she said, "This GCC reflects our commitment to building resilience and sustainability, ensuring we are better prepared to serve our customers, partners, and employees across over 150 global markets where our products are enjoyed".

GSPANN co-founder and President, AP Grover said, "With Carlsberg, we are building a digital hub that fuses scale, speed, and sustainability, raising the bar for what global enterprises can achieve from India".

While the GCC is anchored in Gurugram, Carlsberg will also staff a sizable supporting team at GSPANN's Hyderabad office to access specialised skills and ensure flexible scaling, the statement said.