Carpet maker Jaipur Rugs offers over 14,000 handmade products at annual event

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) City-based carpet manufacturer Jaipur Rugs has announced its annual sale event offering more than 14,000 handmade rugs made by local artisans at its stores in India.

The carpet maker expects a 10-15 per cent growth in sales at the annual event this year with a lineup of designer collection and antique pieces, a company official said.

For collectors, the Rugs Utsav 2025 offers 250 antique rugs (over 100 years old) and 2,000 vintage rugs (30-50 years old), making it one of the most extensive rug exhibitions of its kind, Yogesh Chaudhary, Director, Jaipur Rugs said.

"By offering these masterpieces at unprecedented prices, we’re not only bringing art into homes worldwide but also directly supporting the artisans who create them.” Chaudhary said.

The company is holding the Rug Utsav 2025 at its flagship stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Raipur, Jaipur, Gujarat, and Bangalore, and via the Jaipur Rugs website.

In 2025, proceeds will go toward building healthcare and clean water facilities in rural weaving regions- two critical needs for artisan communities, Chaudhary said, adding the company had recorded sales of around Rs 15 crore in the 2024 event.