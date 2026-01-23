Carraro India plans to set up three more service centres in India this year

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Carraro India, a manufacturer of transmission systems for off-highway vehicles and other agricultural and construction equipment, on Friday said it plans to set up three more authorised service centres this year as part of its aftermarket expansion roadmap.

The company has inaugurated its authorised service centre in Faridabad (Haryana).

Through these service centres, the company said, it aims to ensure reliable access to genuine components, while reducing downtime and operating costs in a market poised for growth driven by infrastructure development and farm mechanisation.

Earlier, the tier-I solution provider for axles, transmission systems, gears, and other related components, announced the inauguration of its first authorised Service Centre in Faridabad, through PHE Industries Pvt Ltd.

The inauguration forms part of Carraro India's long-term growth roadmap to establish four authorised service centres across the country by 2026, spanning the North, South, East, and West regions, it said.

Strategically located, the Faridabad service centre will cater to customers across North India, offering comprehensive service support and access to genuine Carraro spare parts, the company said.

The planned rollout of four service centres, together with a strengthened nationwide network of authorised spare parts distributors and dealers, is designed to meet the growing demand across the agriculture, construction, and material handling sectors, it said.

"Our expansion reflects Carraro's commitment to powering India's off-highway sector. These four regional hubs and expanded dealer network will drive an important growth in spares business. This initiative directly supports Atmanirbhar Bharat by ensuring Indian OEMs and end-users in agriculture, construction, and material handling gain faster access to genuine OEM-grade parts, expert repairs, and minimised downtime," said Balaji Gopalan, Managing Director, Carraro India Limited.

"With four new centres spanning North, South, East, and West India by 2026, plus an expanded ecosystem of authorised distributors and dealers, we're building a future-proof infrastructure that ensures Indian customers, from tractor manufacturers to construction giants, get genuine OEM parts, rapid repairs, and zero-compromise uptime," said Andrea Conchetto, CEO, Carraro Group. PTI IAS MR