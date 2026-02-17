Carrier to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Sri City manufacturing facility; create 3,000 jobs

Amaravati, Feb 17 (PTI) Carrier Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Ltd has signed a lease to set up a Rs 1,000-crore state-of-the-art air-conditioning manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh's Sri City, generating 1,000 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs.

The project, spread across 39 acres, will focus on sustainable and energy-efficient cooling solutions, an official statement said.

"The lease deed was signed and exchanged by Sundaresan Narayanan, Managing Director of Carrier India, and Ravindra Sannareddy, Managing Director of Sri City," an official statement said.

Carrier Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Ltd is part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

State Minister Nara Lokesh said, "Carrier's Rs 1,000 crore investment is a powerful validation of Andhra Pradesh's 'Speed of Doing Business' approach. What makes this project even more special is that Carrier took just eight months from their first visit to land handover and project finalisation...This 39-acre manufacturing facility at Sri City will create over 3,000 jobs and firmly position Andhra Pradesh as India’s leading air-conditioning manufacturing hub".

The project follows high-level engagements with the Chief Minister and Shri Lokesh, highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s industrial vision, infrastructure readiness, and fast-tracked execution capabilities. It complements Carrier’s existing operations in Haryana and aligns with the company’s long-term growth strategy in India.

The facility will integrate green manufacturing practices and cater to rising domestic and global demand, strengthening Andhra Pradesh's position as a national leader in HVAC manufacturing and a preferred destination for sustainable, advanced industrial projects.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of Tirupati District Collector Dr S. Venkateswar, reflecting Andhra Pradesh's rapid industrial expansion and investor-friendly governance. The facility reinforces the state’s emergence as India's leading HVAC manufacturing hub.

Presiding over the ceremony, Venkateswar, IAS, District Collector, Tirupati, congratulated Carrier and the Sri City teams, noting that the State Government is committed not only to ease and speed of doing business but also to the speed of delivery.

He appreciated the rapid strides being made in the region, with Sri City emerging as a leading hub in the HVAC sector, and described Carrier’s investment as a strong testament to this momentum.

Narayanan said that the new facility will meet rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient commercial cooling solutions while creating meaningful opportunities for local talent. The plant will integrate green manufacturing practices, generate significant employment and enable Carrier to manufacture at scale to support its market growth.

Ravindra Sannareddy welcomed Carrier into the Sri City fraternity, calling the investment a strong endorsement of Andhra Pradesh's industrial ecosystem.

He emphasised that Carrier's presence will generate employment and accelerate Sri City's transformation into a globally competitive hub for advanced manufacturing and sustainable innovation.

This agreement follows Carrier's high-level engagements with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications Nara Lokesh, the statement said.

"During these discussions, Carrier expressed its intent to establish operations in the region, recognising Sri City's rapid rise as India's foremost hub for air-conditioning manufacturing. The decision complements Carrier's existing facility in Haryana and aligns with the company's long-term vision for sustainable."