Casagrand earmarks Rs 750 cr for luxury residential project in Bengaluru

Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Real estate developer Casagrand has earmarked Rs 750 crore to develop a 27-acre residential community in Bangalore, the company said on Thursday.

The Chennai-based firm has roped in Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as its 'celebrity endorser' for the project.

Casagrand announced the launch of Casagrand Casablanca, a property spanning 27 acres off Kanakapura Road. Earmarking investments of Rs 750 crore, the company is all set to develop 16.1 million sq ft of residential area comprising luxurious apartments, villas and penthouses, a company statement here said today.

"We are delighted to introduce Casagrand's latest venture -- Casagrand Casablanca, which marks a monumental shift in Bengaluru's real estate landscape. This project signifies a bold stride towards redefining luxury living in the city," Casagrand Director, Bengaluru Zone, Sathish CG said.

"Our collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan adds a touch of unparalleled sophistication and allure that perfectly aligns with our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation," he said.

The residential community is located close to Forum Mall, JP Nagar. Casagrand Calablanca ensures residents are connected to every essential destination in Bengaluru, the statement added. PTI VIJ ANE