Casagrand forays into senior living segment; plans to expand category in South

Chennai, Apr 1 (PTI) Real estate developer Casagrand has forayed into the senior living segment with the launch of 'Casagrand Cheers' project scheduled to come up in Pudupakkam, near Chennai with a starting price of Rs 89 lakh, a top official said.

The city-headquartered company has plans to expand the new vertical across key cities in the Southern region.

"Empowering senior citizens to live life to the fullest with joy, security and holistic well-being, the company launches its first landmark project in Chennai, located at Pudupakkam. Thoughtfully designed community, the flagship project redefines senior living with its world-class amenities, proactive healthcare and convenience services.." the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company has launched the project in Pudupakkam, spread across 5.2 acres of land and it would offer 331 fully furnished 1,2 and 3 BHK residences. The project would also have 4.2 acres of open space with a sprawling 24,500 sq ft grand central podium, offering an experience of leisure and relaxation.

"Senior citizens are the true pillars of every family, having spent their entire lives working tirelessly to uplift their loved ones, educate their children, and create a secure future. At Casagrand, we strongly believe that their retirement years should be the most joyful and fulfilling phase of their lives. With Casagrand Cheers, we are redefining senior living by creating not just homes but a vibrant, thoughtfully designed community where every day is filled with fun, companionship, and holistic well-being.." Casagrand Founder-Managing Director Arun Mn said.

"From world-class safety features to wellness-driven amenities, we have carefully crafted every aspect to ensure our seniors experience a life they truly deserve. We are delighted to embark on this journey and set new benchmarks in senior living in India," he added.

The launch of 'Casagrand Cheers' sets the stage for the brand's long-term vision of developing premium senior-centric communities across key cities in the Southern region, the company said.