CASAGRAND launches 360-degree Dome Theatre near Chennai

Chennai, Feb 23 (PTI) Chennai-based residential property developer CASAGRAND has launched its first 360-degree Dome Theatre "Sun Dance" offering an unparalleled visual experience and entertainment to kids and families, the company said on Friday.

Advertisment

Sun Dance Dome Theatre, claimed to be the first-of-its-kind in the country, would showcase flicks like Aladdin, Peter Pan, Saving Tinkerbell, and Moby Dick among others at the theatre which is located on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road near the city.

"CASAGRAND believes in bringing the best practices that the world has to offer, be it in construction or amenities in our projects, and in line with that philosophy, we are delighted to bring in India's first ever fully immersive visual experience - the Sun Dance 360-degree Super Immersive Dome Theatre to Chennai," said company Vice-President Marketing, K Ravichandran.

"We believe this will create a brand new entertainment zone along the popular Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road at CASAGRAND Suncity," he said in a statement. PTI VIJ ROH