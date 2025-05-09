Casagrand launches fifth project in North Hyderabad

Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Real estate developer Casagrand launched its fifth residential project in Hyderabad—Casagrand Belair—and roped in popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the face of the project, the company said on Friday.

The city-headquartered developer said the residential project, spread across 9.35 acres, will offer 5 BHK bungalows, each featuring private gardens, lifts, home theatres, and other amenities.

Located in Gowdavelli, North Hyderabad, Casagrand Belair is close to the Outer Ring Road and Kompally, with connectivity to IT hubs including Gachibowli, the Financial District, Kamareddy, and Medchal, a company statement said.

"The company has onboarded acclaimed actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to endorse Casagrand Belair. A symbol of elegance, strength, and modern sophistication, Samantha resonates deeply with the ethos of Casagrand Belair—a community designed for those who aspire to live beyond the ordinary," the developer said.

Prices for the bungalows start from Rs 3 crore each, and the project is scheduled for completion in 30 months.

Each bungalow is surrounded by a private garden measuring 1,000 sq ft, while 75 per cent of the project area is dedicated to open green spaces, the company added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ROH