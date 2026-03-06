Casagrand launches villa project 'Casagrand Spacio' in Tiruppur

Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) Real estate developer Casagrand Premier Builder Ltd has launched its latest villa community project 'Casagrand Spacio' in Tiruppur with prices for residential units starting from Rs 2.49 crore onwards.

The project to come up on a 2-acre land in Chettipalayam would house 20 ultra-spacious 4 bhk independent villas, measuring 3,458 to 3,502 sq ft, the city-based company said in a statement on Friday.

The development features 18 indoor and outdoor amenities, 1,700 sq ft clubhouse, park for pets, pathways and landscaped walking trails that promote relaxation and well-being.

Strategically located on Poondi Ring Road in Chettipalayam, the project offers connectivity to schools and colleges, healthcare facilities among others, the release added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH