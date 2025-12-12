Casagrand makes overseas debut with new project in Dubai

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Real estate developer Casagrand has made its international debut with the launch of a USD 120 million luxury residential project 'Casagrand Hermina' to come up in Dubai Islands district, UAE.

With the international foray, the company plans to develop 6 million sq ft of premium living spaces across the United Arab Emirates over the next three years.

The 'Casagrand Hermina' stands as a B+G+13 floor landmark offering 131 residences. The project is designed to seamlessly blend the district's coastal tranquility with its rising urban vibrancy, featuring expansive layouts, double height balconies, insulated glass among others.

Commenting on the international launch, Founder and Managing Director of Chennai-based company Arun Mn said, "We are delighted to launch Casagrand Hermina - our first international project, marking the first step in our global expansion journey. Extensive thought and efforts have gone into making this debut, worthy of a world-class city like Dubai from selecting Dubai Islands as a location, to designing homes that reflect the unique rhythm and sophistication of Dubai living." Ranging from 827 to 2,536 sq ft, the homes cater to global buyers seeking luxury, functionality and waterfront. The project offers many lifestyle amenities, including a luxury pool with spa and steam suites, mini theatre among others.

"With Casagrand Hermina, we have seamlessly merged the calm of a serene waterfront with the energy of a modern, connected urban hub, demonstrating our commitment to creating future-ready homes that inspire, elevate daily living and appeal to global homebuyers," Arun added. PTI VIJ ROH