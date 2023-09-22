Casagrand ropes in actor Andrea Jeremiah to endorse project in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 22 (PTI) Chennai-based real estate developer Casagrand has engaged popular actor and playback singer Andrea Jeremiah to endorse its upcoming community project -- Casagrand Primrose -- in Tambaram, the company said on Friday.

The property developer has launched a 360-degree campaign 'Surprise ku Ready-a' offering the unique feature of all-in-one community.

The project consists of two and three bhk high-rise apartments priced at Rs 38 lakh and Rs 1.49 crore, for four BHK sky villas, a press release said.

Casagrand Senior Vice-President (Marketing) Vimesh P said, "We are delighted to announce our collaboration with the renowned and highly acclaimed south cinema singer-actress, Andrea Jeremiah for our special project Casagrand Primrose." PTI VIJ VIJ ROH