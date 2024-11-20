Casagrand to reward employees with an all-paid trip to Barcelona

Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI) Property developer Casagrand has organised an overseas tour for its 1,000 employees under the employee appreciation programme, the company said on Wednesday.

As part of the 'Profit-share Bonanza' initiative, the employees would embark on a week-long journey which includes an all-expenses paid trip to Barcelona, Spain.

The Profit-share Bonanza programme represents a core value; recognising every employee's contribution and honouring the hard work that has built the company's legacy, a company statement read said on Wednesday.

In 2023, the company organised a similar trip for its employees to Australia.

The overseas visit reflects the belief in creating a workplace where people feel valued and celebrated for their hard work and dedication, the company said. PTI SSK VIJ SSK ROH