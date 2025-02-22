Casagrand unveils phase 2 of Casagrand French Town near Chennai

Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI) Realty developer Casagrand launched phase II of its project, Casagrand French Town in neighbouring Chengalpet district, with properties priced from Rs 52 lakh onwards, the company said on Saturday.

The launch of phase II comes on the heels of the city-based realtor selling over 400 residential units within one year of launching phase I of Casagrand French Town.

Spread across 10.76 acres on the popular Mambakkam-Madambakkam Road, the project offers 78 per cent open space and over 95 amenities, including a 23,000 sq ft clubhouse with recreational spaces for indoor and outdoor activities, among others, a press release said.

The project comprises 2 and 3 BHK apartments and 4 BHK villas, with prices ranging from Rs 52 lakh to Rs 1.75 crore.

The location is also close to educational institutions such as Velammal Vidhyashram, BVM Global, and SSM School, as well as healthcare institutions like Gleneagles Global Health City and Arun Hospital, the release added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ROH