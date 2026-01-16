CASE India sets up first company-owned store in Tiruchirappalli

Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) CASE Construction Equipment has inaugurated its first company-owned, company operated (COCO) brand store in Tiruchirappalli expanding its footprint in the region.

The facility would serve as a hub to deepen CASE's presence across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring markets.

Spread across 5,300 sq ft, the facility located on the Trichy-Dindigul road would house two fully equipped bays, a workshop and a warehouse with an inventory of around 700 parts lines.

CASE Construction Equipment-India and SAARC Managing Director Shalabh Chaturvedi said, "Tiruchirappalli is a strategically important market, supported by sustained activity across roads, irrigation, industrial and public infrastructure." "The new COCO Brand store enables us to stay closer to customers and respond more directly to their needs in the southern market. It helps us strengthen service reach and ensuring consistent support as infrastructure development continues to expand across Tamil Nadu," he said in a company statement on Friday.

As demand for reliable equipment and responsive service grows across India's infrastructure corridors, CASE is spreading its customer engagement model to stay ahead of evolving industry needs, the company said.