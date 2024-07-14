Caspian Debt disburses Rs 5,019 cr to 140 enterprises in FY24

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Caspian Debt, which is into customised debt financing to inclusive financial institutions and social enterprises, has disbursed Rs 5,019 crore to 140 enterprises in 2023-24, according to a company statement.

Besides, the company has provided Rs 4,001 crore in debt funding in partnership with 8,700 enterprises during the year, Caspian Debt said in a statement.

The company provides debt finance to sectors like food and agriculture, clean technologies, financial inclusion, healthcare, education, and water and sanitation through our portfolio companies, it said.

These companies contribute to various SDGs in unique ways - some through cutting-edge technology, others by blending tech with traditional methods, it said.

As a signatory to the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), Caspian Debt has elevated its impact reporting process by aligning with the globally recognised Joint Impact Model (JIM), it added. PTI DP MR