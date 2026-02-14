Caspian Debt rebrands as Udhyam Debt under BlackSoil

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Caspian Debt has been rebranded as Udhyam Debt under the BlackSoil Capital banner, marking a new phase for the platform as it deepens its focus on financing India's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Building on Caspian's strong underwriting legacy in the MSME and impact segments and BlackSoil's lending expertise, Udhyam Debt has kickstarted its journey with Rs 35 crore deployments across five new emerging MSME businesses, reflecting BlackSoil's disciplined and responsible lending philosophy, the company said in a statement.

The five deployments includes EV-led urban mobility platform, footwear brand, and an agritech company, it said.

These transactions reflect Udhyam Debt's sector-agnostic but disciplined lending approach, focused on MSMEs that combine sustainable impact with predictable cash flows, strong governance standards, and institutional-grade operating practices, it said.

****** IOB introduces 444-day non-callable term deposit with enhanced interest rates.

*State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) announced the introduction of a new 444-day non-callable retail term deposit scheme with attractive interest rate of 6.65 per cent for general public.

The bank has decided to upgrade its retail deposit offerings effective from February 16, 2026, IOB said in a statement.

In its continued effort to provide superior value to senior citizens, the bank has also announced enhanced rates under this new scheme. Senior Citizens (aged 60 years and above) will receive a total interest rate of 7.15 per cent, it said. PTI DP MR