Caspian Debt to merge with BlackSoil Capital

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) NBFC firm Caspian Impact Investments will merge with another non-bank company BlackSoil Capital as their respective boards have given approvals for amalgamation through a share swap, a statement said.

After the merger is complete and regulatory approvals are received, Caspian Debt will be fully integrated into BlackSoil, the companies said in a joint statement.

This strategic amalgamation will position BlackSoil, the combined entity, as one of the largest players in the alternative credit segment it operates in, it said.

With a combined AUM of over Rs 2,000 crore, the merged company, BlackSoil, will be well-positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities and provide extensive credit solutions to the startup ecosystem, financial institutions and MSMEs in an evolving marketplace.

The merger will provide a broader client base, enhancing market presence and competitive edge, it said, adding the combined disbursements of both companies stand at over Rs 10,000 crore across 450-plus companies, showcasing significant market presence and expertise.

Both companies also share a strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and impact investing, which will facilitate seamless integration and cultural alignment, it said.

Post-merger, BlackSoil will have a geographical footprint across major metro cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru, it said. PTI DP MR