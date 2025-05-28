Casting of first slab begins at Virar bullet train station

Palghar, May 28 (PTI) The casting of the first slab at the upcoming bullet train station at Virar in Palghar district has officially commenced, the project implementing agency NHSRCL said on Wednesday, marking a major milestone in India's high-speed rail infrastructure.

This step paves the way for track-laying operations as part of the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said.

"The first slab, measuring 50 metres in length, 35.32 metres in width, and approximately 300 mm in thickness, has been successfully cast using 1,555 cubic metres of concrete," the company stated in a release.

This massive slab is the first of nine such slabs that will collectively form the structural base for track-laying work at the rail level, it said.

The Virar station on Mumbai's outskirts, which is being developed as a part of India's first bullet train project, will feature two distinct levels -- concourse and rail -- and will stretch across a total length of 425 metres.

Providing insight into the architectural concept, the agency explained, "Since the Virar bullet train station is located on a hill, the station's design concept is inspired by the winds flowing down from the mountain, aiming to reflect both modern engineering and regional geographical character." The structural design and aesthetics of the station are aligned with the surrounding natural terrain, ensuring both visual harmony and functionality. The upcoming phases will involve the casting of the remaining eight slabs and installation of track infrastructure, platform systems, and passenger amenities, according to the release.

The high-speed rail corridor aims to revolutionize travel between Mumbai, India's financial capital, and Ahmedabad, Gujarat's commercial hub, by significantly reducing commute time and enhancing passenger experience with state-of-the-art facilities.

"The progress at Virar is a reflection of the pace and precision with which India's high-speed rail vision is being implemented," NHSRCL maintained.

The company has been set up with equity participation by the Centre through the Ministry of Railways and governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra.