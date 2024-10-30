Castrol India appoints Kedar Lele as Managing Director

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Lubricants Manufacturer Castrol India Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of Kedar Lele as its new Managing Director, effective November 1.

Lele succeeds Sandeep Sangwan, who has been elevated to the position of Global Chief Marketing Officer at Castrol headquarters in London, the company said in a statement.

Lele moves to Castrol India after a two-decade tenure at Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), where he last served as the Executive Director for Sales and Customer Development, South Asia, it said With his deep expertise in leading high-performing teams, driving growth, and fostering innovation, he is set to play a pivotal role in steering the company's future in the evolving automotive and lubricants industry, Castrol India said.

"His vast experience in driving growth and leading large teams in complex markets makes him an outstanding choice to lead Castrol India," said Rakesh Makhija, Chairman, Castrol India Ltd. PTI IAS DR