Castrol India profit rises by 5 pc to Rs 244-cr in April-June quarter

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Lubes maker Castrol India on Tuesday reported a 5 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 244 crore in the June quarter compared to a PAT of Rs 232 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Castrol India follows January-December for financial reporting.

Revenue from operations for the reporting quarter was at Rs 1,497 crore against Rs 1,398 crore in the June quarter of CY2024, it said.

"We delivered a steady second quarter, building on the momentum from 1Q, while navigating a complex and evolving macro environment. We stayed focused on execution, expanding our reach in rural markets, growing our presence in industrial business, and continuing to offer our customers quality and convenience," said Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited.

"We're optimistic about what lies ahead. Industrial is a long-term growth area for us, and we've seen encouraging traction in the first half - new customers, stronger momentum, and more locally-made products," he added.

At the same time, according to Lele, the company's rural strategy is playing out well, and it will keep strengthening it in the coming months. PTI IAS MR