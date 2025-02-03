Castrol India reports 12 pc rise in PAT to Rs 271 cr in Dec qtr

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Lubes maker Castrol India Ltd on Monday reported a 12 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 271 crore in the December quarter.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 242 crore in the October-December period of 2023, Castrol India said.

Castrol India follows January-December period as its financial year.

Revenue from operations rose 7 per cent to Rs 1,354 crore for the reporting quarter, it said.

"Our 2024 performance reflects our ability to balance growth and profitability in a volatile geo-political environment. Optimising costs, operational efficiency, along with timely pricing strategies, helped strengthen our margins while staying aligned with our strategic goals," Castrol India Ltd Chief Financial Officer Deepesh Baxi said.

He said the company's consistent focus on sound financial management ensures that it is well-prepared for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

Castrol India saw significant progress last year, Castrol India Ltd Managing Director Kedar Lele said.

"We introduced meaningful innovations in key product categories and enhanced our market reach. We also strengthened our presence in rural India, now reaching over 36,000 workshops and stores, as part of our wider network of over 143,000 outlets across the country," Lele said.

In 2025, we will continue the promise by focusing on the delivery of high-quality products and services to the automotive and industrial sectors, he said.

"A key milestone this year is the relaunch of ACTIV, our biggest brand, in the first quarter. Improving our footprint in rural India is going to be a priority, along with introducing innovative service offerings across regions," he added. PTI IAS TRB