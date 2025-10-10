Castrol MD Kedar Lele resigns; co names Saugata Basuray as Interim CEO

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Lubricant manufacturer Castrol India on Friday said its Managing Director Kedar Lele has resigned from the company.

Lele will cease to be the Managing Director of the company with effect from the end of business hours on December 31, 2025, on account of his resignation to pursue other opportunities, the Mumbai-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

In view of the above, the company's board has appointed Saugata Basuray as Interim CEO with effect from January 1, 2026, until a new Managing Director is appointed, it added.

Basuray will take on the role of Interim CEO in addition to his current role of Wholetime Director & Head B2C Sales, the company said.

Shares of the company ended 0.35 per cent down at Rs 200.55 apiece on the BSE.