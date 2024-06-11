Castrol names Kedar Lele as new MD

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Lubes maker Castrol on Tuesday said it has appointed Kedar Lele as the Managing Director of the company with effect from November 1, 2024, for five years.

Lele replaces Sandeep Sangwan, who will relinquish office with effect from October 31, 2024, to pursue another role within bp.

Lele will join Castrol with effect from October 1, 2024, and work closely with Sangwan for a smooth transition before assuming the office of Managing Director from November 1, 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Lele joins Castrol from Hindustan Unilever Ltd, it added. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL