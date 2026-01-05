Cathay Cargo says India critical to growth; bets big on reform momentum

Hong Kong, Jan 5 (PTI) Air freight operator Cathay Cargo plans to ramp up investments in India as it emerges as a global manufacturing hub, a senior official of the Hong Kong-based company said, describing the country as a "very important" strategic market.

Cathay Cargo currently operates 13 freighter services a week to India – five to Delhi, five to Chennai and three to Mumbai.

"India has always been an incredibly important market for us, and it continues to show immense promise and growth. Since launching our freighter operations in 2000 -- building on a presence that has grown steadily since we first began serving India back in 1953 -- we have consistently recognised the immense potential and strength of this market. Our commitment to India remains steadfast, and we will keep investing to ensure our presence is robust and impactful.

"The growth trajectory in India is truly impressive, and we are eager to be a part of this dynamic journey," Rajesh Menon, Regional Head of Cargo, South Asia, Middle East, and Africa, at Cathay Cargo, told PTI in an interview here.

With initiatives like Make in India and Gati Shakti, investors interested in India have a clear path laid out for them, showcasing the dynamic changes happening in the country. These initiatives highlight the immense potential for investment and underscore the vast opportunities available in the logistics sector as manufacturing continues to grow and expand, he said.

The PM Gati Shakti national master plan initiative was launched in October 2021 for the integrated and planned development of critical infrastructure projects to reduce logistics costs.

The 'Make in India' initiative was rolled out to facilitate investment, foster innovation, build world-class infrastructure, and make India a hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation.

The past few years have seen a demand shift with Asia Pacific freighter service providers making way for players from the Middle East, but Menon says it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

"Everyone has a share now, and this means demand in India is growing and (the scope to do business in) the country is expanding. It is a good thing.” As of October 31, 2025, Cathay Cargo offered approximately 1,03,000 tonnes of capacity in India and recorded an 11 per cent year-on-year increase in tonnage uplift from the country.

He further added that it is quite remarkable how the mobile and auto industries are expanding at an impressive rate. Additionally, the pharma sector is also showing great strength. With these developments, it is evident that we can expect continued growth in these areas.

The gap between inbound and outbound shipments, however, remains, but Menon feels this would narrow over time as the overall manufacturing ecosystem becomes stronger.

The Indian air cargo industry handled 3.5 million tonnes (MT) of freight in 2018, and last year, the government announced an ambitious target to push up this figure to 10 MT by 2030.

"It is vital for various government bodies to come together in order to make this goal achievable. By working together, we can pool our resources, share our expertise, and create a robust framework that addresses the complexities of our objectives. This collective approach will not only streamline our processes but also ensure that we are all on the same page, moving forward with a unified vision," Menon said.

The import market for Cathay Cargo is strongest in Delhi, followed by Chennai, while from the export perspective, Mumbai is the biggest market.

Cathay Director Cargo Dominic Perret earlier told PTI that the air freight arm of the Cathay Group will consider expanding in India, depending on the market drivers.

"India is on its way to becoming a manufacturing powerhouse, and through co-terminalisation of our freighters from Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, we could serve other key manufacturing hubs in India like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and potentially Ahmedabad," he had said. PTI TRB BAL HVA