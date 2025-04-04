Cathay Pacific places order for 100 new aircraft, deliveries commence this year: Official

Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) Cathay Pacific has placed 100 new generation aircraft as part of its HKD 100 billion (at current rate USD 12.86 billion) investment plan for the next five years, a senior official of the Hong Kong flag carrier has said.

Rakesh Raicar, Cathay’s Regional General Manager South Asia, Middle East, and Africa, said the airline expects 25 per cent growth in cargo this year from South India pinning hopes on exports of Apple products and pharma, among others.

Raicar, in a press conference on Thursday, said the three cities - Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad constituted 43 per cent of the total over 1.30 lakh tonne of cargo it handled last year.

"The total fleet size as of June 2024 was 178 (both passenger and cargo) with approximately 73 new passenger aircraft scheduled to join as of 30 June 2024. The 100 billion HK dollars (is being ) invested in products. Within that, a major chunk will go in terms of our fleet acquisition. And we've already placed an order of 100 new generation aircraft in that investment. And that's spread across a period of five years," Raicar said.

He further said the delivery of the 100 aircraft order which includes both narrow and wide body are happening during this current year.

Cathay Pacific now operates a total of 39 return passenger flights per week from five destinations in India. This will rise to 43 return flights per week by 1 September 2025, including five flights per week from Hyderabad, double-daily flights from Delhi, ten flights per week from Mumbai, and daily flights from Bengaluru and Chennai, the official said.

Cathay Pacific, on March 31, resumed its non-stop passenger service from Hyderabad to Hong Kong operating three times a week.

Overall, India has been strong, very, very strong. In fact, it is one of the key markets for Cathay's network with 86-87 per cent average load factor across all ports in the country. "We've got multiple operations from Hong Kong into North America and thereby enough space that can be made available for demand coming in from Hyderabad. And if you actually draw a line between India, Hong Kong and the West Coast of America, it is almost a straight line," he said on the connectivity.

Rajesh Menon, Regional Head of Cargo, said currently Cathay’s operates between 13 and 14 freighter flights per week - five each from Chennai and Delhi and the rest from Mumbai.

Menon further said the airline expects greater cargo movement from Hyderabad with Foxconn’s facility coming up in the state.

From India, Cathay carried 52 per cent of general cargo and 48 per cent of special goods, including cars, engines, pharma, valuables, couriers and perishables, among others. PTI GDK KH