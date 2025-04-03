Cathay Pacific resumes non-stop flights between Hyderabad, Hong Kong

Hyderabad: Cathay Pacific Airways Limited resumed its non-stop passenger service from Hyderabad to Hong Kong, operating thrice a week.

A press release from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Thursday stated that with this resumption, Cathay Pacific now operates in five Indian cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad—solidifying its role as a key carrier connecting India to its home hub, Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific, which had suspended its Hyderabad operations during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, resumed services on March 31 this year.

The highly anticipated service operates three times a week—on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said that the resumption of direct flight services between Hyderabad and Hong Kong represents a significant milestone in the airport’s international connectivity.

He added that it will facilitate stronger business ties, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two dynamic regions.

"Additionally, the resumption introduces valuable belly cargo capacity, allowing us to offer more time-bound solutions for the Hyderabad market, particularly benefiting time-sensitive products such as perishables, mail, and courier services," he said.

Cathay’s Regional General Manager for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, Rakesh Raicar, stated, "Resuming flights to Hyderabad is a significant step in our India expansion strategy. With this resumption, we remain committed to providing Indian travellers with more choice, greater connectivity, and world-class service." The direct service is operated by the airline’s Airbus A330-300 aircraft, featuring Business and Economy cabins.

Cathay Pacific now operates a total of 39 return passenger flights per week from five destinations in India.

By September 1, 2025, this will increase to 43 return flights per week, including five flights per week from Hyderabad, double-daily flights from Delhi, ten flights per week from Mumbai, and daily flights from Bengaluru and Chennai.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport crossed the 25 million passenger traffic mark in 2024, compared to 21 million in 2023, marking a 19 per cent year-on-year increase.