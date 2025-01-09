Cathay Pacific to increase flights on Chennai-Hong Kong route

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Cathay Pacific on Thursday said it will enhance the frequency of its flights on the Chennai-Hong Kong route starting March 2.

The Hong Kong-headquartered airline also announced the introduction of premium economy class seats on these flights.

From January 2 to March 1, 2025, flights on the Chennai-Hong Kong route will run four times weekly, and will be increased to five from March 2 to March 30 to meet the growing demand and enhance connectivity, Cathay Pacific said.

At present, the airline operates 35 flights per week to and from four Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

These are 14 flights per week from Delhi, 10 from Mumbai, seven from Bengaluru, and four per week from Chennai.

The airline said it will operate its wide-body Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring business, premium economy, and economy cabins, to cater to diverse traveller preferences.

"We are introducing our premium economy cabin to the Chennai market, which is a key destination for us," Cathay Regional Head for Customer Travel and Lifestyle, Anand Yedery, said. PTI IAS RAM TRB