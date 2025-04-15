Cautious lenders make Indians borrow less in festive season: Report

Mumbai: Cautious lenders led Indians to borrow less during last year's festive season, which otherwise sees heightened activity for financiers, a report said on Tuesday.

Credit information company Crif High Mark's chairman Sachin Seth said a move towards "responsible and risk-conscious" lending is evident if one analyses consumer loans in the third quarter of FY25.

There have been worries around consumption for the last few quarters, with data showing a dip in urban consumption growth and the overall consumption growth at 4 per cent in FY24.

Home loans, one of the largest segments, witnessed a marginal 0.1 per cent rise in value terms, while the volumes were down by 7 per cent, the report said.

Personal loan volumes were down 6.7 per cent and consumer durable loans declined 1.9 per cent, it said.

Auto and two-wheeler loans also recorded muted growth, driven by tighter liquidity, rising household debt, and stricter regulatory norms that led to more cautious lending, the report said.

The report attributed the lack of enthusiasm among borrowers to factors like the lack of softened interest rates, increase in risk weights on unsecured loans, and broader macroeconomic challenges.

Crif High Mark pointed out that the RBI's half-yearly financial stability report also highlights "rising household debt", with super-prime borrowers are utilising loans for asset creation and sub-prime borrowers are increasingly relying on credit for consumption.

There was a decline in the share of origination by value to new-to-credit customers during the festive quarter, which is reflective of the careful lending strategies adopted by lenders.

From a geographical spread perspective, most of the top-10 states reported a softening in loan originations by value, except Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, it said.

Private sector banks slowed their originations both by value and volume across multiple products, while public sector banks dominated in auto and home loans value, it said.

NBFCs led in originations volume for two-wheeler, personal, and consumer durable loans during the festive season, the report said.