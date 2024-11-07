CavinKare enters hair colour category; ropes in Trisha Krishnan as brand ambassador

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) Fast moving consumer goods major CavinKare Pvt Ltd has forayed into the creme hair colour category with the launch of its Natural and Nourish Creme Hair color under the Indica brand, the company said on Thursday.

The city-headquartered company has roped in popular actress Trisha Krishnan as its brand ambassador for this initiative and also rolled out a television campaign in this connection.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of Indica Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Color, marking our foray into the creme hair colour category. Indica has consistently positioned itself as a leader in innovation, introducing transformative products that enhance the consumer experience," said CavinKare Business Head-Personal Care, Rajat Nanda.

"We are proud to have associated with celebrated actress Trisha Krishnan, whose presence perfectly embodies our message of accessible beauty. We aim to empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty with confidence and ease," Nanda said.

The Indica Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Color is offered in Natural Black, Dark Brown, Burgundy and it would be available in all retail outlets from Rs 15, the company said.

"I have always appreciated the various innovations that CavinKare has brought into the market and thereby consumers across brands. Today, I am endorsing yet another innovative product from the house of CavinKare - Indica's Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Color," Trisha Krishnan said on her appointment. PTI VIJ KH