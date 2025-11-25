CavinKare expands beverage line with orange cream biscuit, malt milkshakes

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) Fast-moving consumer goods major CavinKare strengthened its beverages portfolio with the launch of orange cream biscuit and premium malt milkshakes, a company official said.

With this strategic expansion, CavinKare aims to accelerate its market share by offering products that engage consumers both emotionally and experientially, the Chennai-headquartered company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Following the launch, the company introduced its 'Indulge the Child in You' campaign, coinciding with Children’s Day celebrations and engaging more than 2,500 students.

Commenting on the launch, CavinKare Pvt Ltd Business Head–Beverages, K G Mallikeswaran, said, "As the Indian beverage segment continues to evolve, the demand for products that blend emotional resonance with innovation is stronger than ever." "At Cavin’s, we believe that taste is a powerful storyteller, and with our orange cream biscuit and premium malt milkshakes, we are bringing back flavours deeply rooted in Indian childhood nostalgia," he added.

The new orange cream biscuit and premium malt milkshakes are available in 170 ml and 180 ml tetra packs, priced at Rs 37 and Rs 42 respectively, the release said.