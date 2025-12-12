CavinKare expands skincare portfolio under Spinz brand

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Fast moving consumer goods major CavinKare has expanded the product portfolio under the skincare brand Spinz with the launch of Spinz DeTan Face Pack following the consumer response to its BB Cream and BB Face Powder products.

Spinz's entry into the detan category marks a strategic step in offering consumers a more holistic, end-to-end glow regimen. The brand is now entering the high-growth detan skincare segment with a product designed to deliver complete glow care from daily enhancement to weekly rejuvenation.

Commenting on the launch, CavinKare Business Head-Personal Care, Rajat Nanda said, "Glow has always been at the heart of Spinz's skincare proposition. With the launch of the Spinz DeTan Face Pack, we are expanding this promise by giving consumers a complete glow solution, from everyday radiance with Spinz BB Cream and BB Face Powder to deeper rejuvenation with this detan face pack." The segment presents immense potential, driven by rising skincare awareness, self-care trends and a strong preference for salon-like results at home, he said in a company statement here.

"This launch not only strengthens our skincare portfolio but also reinforces Spinz's commitment to making high-performance glow care accessible to all," Nanda added.