CBI arrests HPCL sales officer for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a sales officer of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Chandrapur in Maharashtra for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to hand over the company's retail outlet, officials said on Monday.

Sales officer Pratik Tagale allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to facilitate the handover of the HPCL's retail outlet to the company's proprietor.

The complainant expressed inability to arrange the sum in one go and the officer allegedly agreed to accept the first installment of Rs 1 lakh.

The agency laid a trap on Saturday where Tagale was arrested red-handed taking the bribe from the husband of the proprietor, they said. PTI ABS ABS SKY SKY