CBI arrests Oil India official, private company executive for bribery

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a deputy general manager of Oil India Limited posted in Assam's Duliajan and a private company executive for alleged bribery of Rs 7 lakh, officials said on Monday.

Prayas Chakravorty, a deputy general manager (DGM) of Oil India Limited (OIL), had allegedly demanded the bribe from Jyoti Kumar Singh, the DGM of Noida-based United Drilling Tools Limited, for the award of certain contract in favour of the private company, they said.

Both were arrested and produced before a CBI special court in Ghaziabad on Monday.

"It was also alleged that accused public servant (Chakravorty) demanded 70 grams of gold ornaments for himself as well as for some other unknown public servant from accused DGM (Singh) of said private company in lieu of award of certain contract in favour of him," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Singh told the accused official that he could not arrange the gold jewellery and would pay in cash, the officials said.

United Drilling Tools MD Kunal Gupta, also an accused in the FIR, arranged Rs 7 lakh to be delivered to Chakravorty, according to the statement.

On receiving the cash, Chakravorty allegedly purchased gold coins worth more than Rs 3.70 lakh from a shop in Noida and took home the remaining cash amount on the same day.

"The CBI laid a trap immediately thereafter and caught the accused public servant red-handed with Rs 3.34 lakh cash (approx) and documents related to the purchase of gold from the possession of accused public servant," the spokesperson said in the statement.

"Searches were conducted at residential and official premises of the accused at various places in Delhi, Noida, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia which led to the recovery of gold jewellery (obtained as bribe), over Rs 30 lakh cash (from private persons), mobile devices and several incriminating documents," according to the statement. PTI ABS SZM SZM