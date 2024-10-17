CBI arrests Pune assistant registrar of companies in bribery case

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an assistant registrar of companies and inspector posted in Pune for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a company, officials said Thursday.

Advertisment

Ajay Pawar, an Indian Corporate Law Service officer of 2016 batch, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh from the directors of the Mumbai-based company for resolving an ongoing matter.

Pawar allegedly threatened them with heavy penalty and prosecution if the demands were not met, the officials said.

The alleged demand was reduced to Rs 5 lakh during negotiations, they said, adding that the owner of the company then approached the CBI.

Advertisment

"Due to repeated demand of bribe by the accused (Pawar), complainant’s company was allegedly forced to pay Rs 3 lakh, as part payment to the accused on October 7, 2024 through company secretary. The accused demanded the remaining bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh to be paid before issuance of the order in ongoing inquiry," a CBI spokesperson said.

Pawar later increased the bribery amount to Rs 6 lakh, the officials said.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting remaining bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh from a director of the said private company in his office at Pune," the spokesperson said. PTI ABS ABS KVK KVK