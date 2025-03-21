CBI arrests senior GM of Power Grid Corporation of India for bribery

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested Uday Kumar, senior GM of Power Grid Corporation of India, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from an executive of Mumbai-based KEC International to extend favours to the company, officials said on Friday.

Kumar, posted in Rajasthan's Ajmer, was arrested on Thursday along with Suman Singh of KEC International in Sikar where both had agreed to meet for alleged exchange of the bribe amount, they said.

The FIR has named five individuals and the company KEC International as accused, the officials said.

KEC International vice-president and North India head Jabraj Singh is among the accused listed in the CBI FIR, they added.

No immediate comments were available from the company.